Theeram calls for action!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While splurging upon large scale construction in the name of development, the world always fails to maintain a balanced approach. The constructions are causing irreparable damages to nature. Being an eco-sensitive area, Kerala isn’t an exception either. State’s serene coastal line isn’t the same as it is before. Ravaged with coastal erosion, the plight of the unscientific construction is borne by the fishing community for over a decade now.

Shedding light into the grave reality, a group of youngsters have made a documentary series, titled Theeram. The series, which is being produced with the support of Bring Back Green Foundation, speaks about how climate change and man-made constructions have wrecked the lives of many living on our coastlines from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod.

“We have been monitoring the effect of climate change on Kerala’s coastal lines. By collaborating with the Fisheries and Harbour Engineering Department, we have been working with various organisations of the fisherfolk community. Apart from these activities, as an organisation, we have even managed to bring forth the issues of the fisheries communities by holding a national conference. Through the documentary series, we aim to highlight their issues to the mainstream society,” says Akhilesh AnilKumar, director of Bring Back Green Foundation, who conceptualised the project with Asif S.

Abhiram M Krishna directed the series. Bhagath Suresh and Glaine Justin, did the cinematography and the editing was managed by Gokul Nandakumar. While the background score is composed by Alroy, the sound design is looked after by Vidhu Nandan. Posters were designed by Arun Unnikrishnan.

With the release of a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which warns of a steep rise in sea level over the next century in the state, the documentary has become especially relevant, and the crew is on a fast-track to release it soon to spread their findings to the public at the earliest.

“Along with climate change, artificial constructions are also adversely affecting our coastal lines. With the support of experts, we are trying to share the emotions of each coastal line along with their struggle for survival over the years,” he said.

The documentary also features the refugee camps of the fisherfolks who lost their homes to the sea. “We have come across families who have living inside government schools for the last 3-4 years. At a time when we talk about social distancing norms, over 60 persons are living in tiny classrooms. Punargeham, the rehabilitation project, which shifts families to faraway places is yet to have more clarity. We are hopeful that our efforts will initiate discussions on these aspects,” added Akhilesh.

Watch it: https://youtu.be/Ip7zsMH5AH0

