7,420 test negative for Covid in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 7,420 people recovered from Covid in the district on Sunday, while 1,101 tested positive for the infection. Of the new patients, 1,075 contracted the virus through local transmission. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day was 12.44 per cent. The district currently has 19,470 active cases. Of the patients, 15,275 are under home isolation. While 1,089 patients are under treatment at various private hospitals.

Meanwhile, the sectoral magistrates deployed in various regions of the district took action against 178 people for violating Covid norms. Actions were taken against 155 for not wearing masks. Actions were also taken against commercial establishments for not following and ensuring Covid protocol.