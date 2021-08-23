STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dereliction of duty: Disciplinary action to be taken against ACP Traffic 

The commissioner submitted a special report against him for his absence from field duty but also for his indifferent and arrogant attitude. 

Published: 23rd August 2021 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 02:47 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A department-level inquiry will be conducted against M A Nazeer, ACP Traffic, Kochi City, as the officer was found having committed grave indiscipline, misconduct, dereliction of duty, and insubordination. DIG of Coastal Police, has been deputed to carry out the probe.

Earlier, Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju conducted a field survey, as per the direction of the state police chief, to verify whether supervisory police officers of the traffic units of Kochi City Police are supervising their subordinate staff in the field properly. The survey found that some officers, including ACP M A Nazeer, were not available in the field during the peak hours and the commissioner sought an explanation of the concerned officers. 

The ACP submitted his reply in an impolite manner questioning the authority of the commissioner, who is an officer in the rank of DIG, for conducting the cross-checking of his work through the officers, who were junior to him. 

The commissioner submitted a special report against him for his absence from field duty but also for his indifferent and arrogant attitude. Subsequently, the state police chief reported that lapses, omissions and commissions on the part of the ACP amounts to grave indiscipline, misconduct, dereliction of duty, and insubordination and recommended initiating disciplinary action against him after an inquiry.

