Woman whose husband lost job jumps into well, dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 45-year-old woman died on Saturday after she had jumped into a well on her residential premises at Kolenchery last Wednesday. Sindhu, wife of Surendran, of Karukappally, took the extreme step allegedly due to depression as her husband had recently lost his daily wages job with the Kerala Water Authority, the police said.

The incident occurred on the morning of August 18 and she was admitted to a private hospital in Kolenchery. Surendran, a temporary worker with KWA at Choondy for around 10 years, was removed from the job without notice. That added to Sindhu’s trauma as she had been under treatment for depression. The couple has two children, studying in Class II and UKG. The Puthencruz police said they have not received any complaint. A case for unnatural death has been registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)