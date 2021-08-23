STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Woman whose husband lost job jumps into well, dies

The incident occurred on the morning of August 18 and she was admitted to a private hospital in Kolenchery.

Published: 23rd August 2021 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 45-year-old woman died on Saturday after she had jumped into a well on her residential premises at Kolenchery last Wednesday. Sindhu, wife of Surendran, of Karukappally, took the extreme step allegedly due to depression as her husband had recently lost his daily wages job with the Kerala Water Authority, the police said.

The incident occurred on the morning of August 18 and she was admitted to a private hospital in Kolenchery. Surendran, a temporary worker with KWA at Choondy for around 10 years, was removed from the job without notice. That added to Sindhu’s trauma as she had been under treatment for depression. The couple has two children, studying in Class II and UKG. The Puthencruz police said they have not received any complaint. A case for unnatural death has been registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp