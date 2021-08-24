Gifting cheers to craftsmen

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mahesh Kumar N, secretary of the Oodum Paavaum Cooperative Society at Peruvembu in Palakkad let out a sigh of relief when Onam business for his weaver community turned out to be profitable despite the pandemic. Their products, including the Kerala sari, settu-mundu and dhothi were part of the ‘Gift a Tradition’ project of the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village (KACV)in Vellar, Kovalam, run by the Government of Kerala.

Launched in June this year, ‘Gift a Tradition’ by KACV aims to support artisans worst affected by the pandemic across the state. The project included both Kerala traditional handloom products and handicrafts like Aranmula mirror, Nettoor petti, kaal petti and others.

“We got the order about two months ago and delivered items worth `15 lakh. The society has nearly 30 weavers under its fold, but since there were many orders, we had to provide an additional 25 looms to the weavers in Kallankara village,” said Mahesh. He added that the project by the Tourism department has become a huge relief for them, especially after the huge loss they incurred during the Covid first wave. “We are getting good business now. Next, we are planning to introduce handloom shirts and trousers for men who don’t prefer wearing mundu,” said Mahesh.

According to the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village officials, around 2,800 gift boxes have been sold so far. “When we launched the project, we weren’t sure if people would buy them. But, we were overwhelmed by the orders that kept increasing daily. The handloom products were procured from 15 societies having nearly 3,000 weavers. Orders were placed by buyers from Kerala and more orders are coming in from abroad too,” said Sreeprasad T U, COO, Kerala Arts and Crafts Village.

Handloom cooperative societies across the state, from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Palakkad are part of the initiative. “We have been making Nettoor petti, a jewellery box and kaal petti used for storing clothes. We have sold more than 70 boxes so far,” says Suresh Kumar V, a traditional craftsman who is an expert at making the Nettoor petti. The project aims to reach out to more weavers and craftsmen and support them amid the crisis. “We will provide customised gifts for any occasion. Orders can be placed through the website of the arts and crafts village,” said Sreeprasad.