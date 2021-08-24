STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Gifting cheers to craftsmen

Launched in June this year, ‘Gift a Tradition’ by KACV aims to support artisans worst affected by the pandemic across the state.

Published: 24th August 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Mahesh Kumar N, secretary of the Oodum Paavaum Cooperative Society at Peruvembu in Palakkad let out a sigh of relief when Onam business for his weaver community turned out to be profitable despite the pandemic. Their products, including the Kerala sari, settu-mundu and dhothi were part of the ‘Gift a Tradition’ project of the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village (KACV)in Vellar, Kovalam, run by the Government of Kerala.

Launched in June this year, ‘Gift a Tradition’ by KACV aims to support artisans worst affected by the pandemic across the state. The project included both Kerala traditional handloom products and handicrafts like Aranmula mirror, Nettoor petti, kaal petti and others.

“We got the order about two months ago and delivered items worth `15 lakh. The society has nearly 30 weavers under its fold, but since there were many orders, we had to provide an additional 25 looms to the weavers in Kallankara village,” said Mahesh. He added that the project by the Tourism department has become a huge relief for them, especially after the huge loss they incurred during the Covid first wave. “We are getting good business now. Next, we are planning to introduce handloom shirts and trousers for men who don’t prefer wearing mundu,” said Mahesh.

According to the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village officials, around 2,800 gift boxes have been sold so far. “When we  launched the project, we weren’t sure if people would buy them. But, we were overwhelmed by the orders that kept increasing daily. The handloom products were procured from 15 societies having nearly 3,000 weavers. Orders were placed by buyers from Kerala and more orders are coming in from abroad too,” said Sreeprasad T U, COO, Kerala Arts and Crafts Village.

Handloom cooperative societies across the state, from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Palakkad are part of the initiative. “We have been making Nettoor petti, a jewellery box and kaal petti used for storing clothes. We have sold more than 70 boxes so far,” says Suresh Kumar V, a traditional craftsman who is an expert at making the Nettoor petti. The project aims to reach out to more weavers and craftsmen and support them amid the crisis. “We will provide customised gifts for any occasion. Orders can be placed through the website of the arts and crafts village,” said Sreeprasad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp