Growing old with nature

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: P I Thomas, 90, and his 85-year-old wife Mary Thomas are living peacefully, in harmony with nature, in their five-acre farm situated almost eight kilometres away from Angamaly. Though their children and grandchildren visit them on weekends, they choose to be independent and live in the company of vegetation and cattle.

Agriculture was always a passion for Thomas, says his only son Benny P Thomas. After retirement, nearly 33 years ago, he turned into full-fledged farming on his land in Koratty. With the support of Mary, he turned the space into an ecosystem with nearly 20 rabbits, 30 love birds, 20 hens, and eight geese, three German shepherds and a buffalo.

“We go there every Saturday and come back on Monday. Parents are quite healthy now, but they have two servants to help them. They keep a strict schedule, eating on time, spending time in nature and going to bed by 8.30pm,” says Benny.

Benny’s wife Ancy Thekkumkattil and sons Abel Tom and Aaron Zacharia are also interested in farming. “When we tried to bring them to the city during the pandemic, they felt suffocated and hence we took them back to Koratty,” Benny added. The pair celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in May, and dream of spending the rest of their time in nature.