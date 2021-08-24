STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Growing old with nature

The unique tale of an elderly couple living in the lap of nature, away from the hustle of civilisation

Published: 24th August 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI:  P I Thomas, 90, and his 85-year-old wife Mary Thomas are living peacefully, in harmony with nature, in their five-acre farm situated almost eight kilometres away from Angamaly. Though their children and grandchildren visit them on weekends, they choose to be independent and live in the company of vegetation and cattle. 

Agriculture was always a passion for Thomas, says his only son Benny P Thomas. After retirement, nearly 33 years ago, he turned into full-fledged farming on his land in Koratty. With the support of Mary, he turned the space into an ecosystem with nearly 20 rabbits, 30 love birds, 20 hens, and eight geese, three German shepherds and a buffalo.

“We go there every Saturday and come back on Monday. Parents are quite healthy now, but they have two servants to help them. They keep a strict schedule, eating on time, spending time in nature and going to bed by 8.30pm,” says Benny.

Benny’s wife Ancy Thekkumkattil and sons Abel Tom and Aaron Zacharia are also interested in farming. “When we tried to bring them to the city during the pandemic, they felt suffocated and hence we took them back to Koratty,” Benny added. The pair celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in May, and dream of spending the rest of their time in nature. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp