STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Horrors coming alive again

As the people of Afghanistan fight and flee for their lives, Khaled Hosseini’s ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ paints a picture of the days ahead if everything goes wrong

Published: 24th August 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Indians and Afghan nationals evacuated from Kabul upon arrival at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on Sunday | PTI

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sounds of shots firing and lashes meeting flesh; bodies hanging for even minute crimes! Women under the feet of men and an extremist regime that is founding itself on the destruction of cities and structures. There is horror and pain everywhere. This is the Afghanistan where Mariam and Laila lived and found rare friendship and later escaped from.

‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ by Khaled Hosseini, his second novel, gut-wrenchingly opens up the hitherto unknown lives of Afghani people, especially women, to the world. A country reeling under the horrors of Taliban and two women who found themselves “lower than house cats”. Set in Soviet-occupied Afghanistan the book follows Mariam and Laila as they suffer through war, bullets, death, Taliban extremists, poverty and domestic abuse.

Khaled Hosseini

The book starts from nine-year-old Mariam’s perspective, a child out of wedlock. At 15, she was wedded to a much older man, Rasheed, who at first appearance seems kind until her many miscarriages. Mariam was afraid. “She lived in fear of his shifting moods, his insistence on steering even mundane exchanges down a confrontational path that, on occasion, he would resolve with punches, slaps, kicks, and sometimes try to make amends for with polluted apologies and sometimes not.”

Her life from Herat to Kabul was described without glossing over any details, without unnecessary descriptions in the fast-paced narration.Then appears Laila, Rasheed’s second wife, who is orphaned and alone after years living with a loving family, a progressive father who educated her, brothers who later joined Mujahideen fearing the defeat of the Soviet. The two characters are vastly different, though from the same country, from different worlds. However, under the domestic horrors, they find an unlikely friendship and become allies. 

After Hosseini’s famous debut, ‘The Kite Runner’, where two boys escape a war-torn Afghanistan to the US, here we see the lives of women from two women’s perspectives. Hosseini’s Afghanistan is not mere news or statistics or nameless women in blue burqa. It’s filled with people with dreams. With Mariam and Laila, we long for their escape. With each breath, each sob, the readers plot along with them, walk with them, and see the pain in each word. 

As the people of Afghanistan once again fight for their freedom against the Talibanthat has taken over this once growing, cosmopolitan country, Hosseini’s stories paint a picture of the days ahead. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp