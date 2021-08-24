Spirit theft: Kerala HC blames police for not acting against excise officials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has flayed the police for not proceeding against excise officials in a case related to theft of 20,386 litres of spirit during its transportation from Madhya Pradesh to Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Ltd (TSCL), Tiruvalla, allegedly in connivance with some officials of the company.

“Confession statements of first to third accused clearly suggest that such pilferage had taken place numerous times in the past. Still, criminal proceedings are initiated only against drivers and officials of the company. Of course, the purchaser of the stolen property is a party, but leaving out officials of the excise department, who are attached to the company, is an aspect casting aspersions on the bona fides of the prosecuting agency, at least at this stage,” said Justice K Haripal.

The court made the observation while granting anticipatory bail to Alex P Abraham, general manager, P U Hashim, manager (personnel and administration), and Megha Murali, deputy manager (production), who are the fourth, fifth and sixth accused respectively in the case.

The court said the quantity and quality of the consignment taken inside the company have to be certified by the excise official in charge and also the deputy manager (production). But the excise officials have been left out, for which there was no justification. The grievance of the petitioners was that proceedings were taken arbitrarily as the excise officials went scot-free. The court noted that a verification certificate issued by the excise officer is a very important document to ascertain the quantity and strength of the spirit supplied to the company. But no such verification was conducted.