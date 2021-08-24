Sree Narayana Guru jayanti celebrated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the second consecutive year, the birthday of Sree Narayana Guru, the social reformer who led a movement to end casteism and promoted social equality, was celebrated in the state without rallies or public meetings on Monday.

The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, which represents the Ezhava community, usually organises rallies at the union-level on the birthday of the Guru. However, in view of the Covid situation, the organisation decided to make it a low-key affair. Local leaders of SNDP Yogam organised prayer meetings and paid floral tributes to Sree Narayana Guru at the 109 union offices and 4,774 branch committees across the state.

SNDP Yogam vice-president Thushar Vellappally distributed financial assistance to poor patients at a function organised by Palarivattom branch of Yogam in Kochi on Monday.