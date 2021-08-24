Wider bridge linking Cheriya Kadamakudy-Pizhala gets nod

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The long-standing demand of the residents of Cheriya Kadamakudy for a wider bridge connecting the island with Pizhala and other Goshree islands will turn a reality soon, as the government has accorded sanction for the reconstruction and widening of the existing narrow bridge. The bridge will be reconstructed at an estimated cost of `10.5 crore. “ The works department has issued notification for the reconstruction of the bridge. The project was included in the state budget this year. With administrative sanction being granted now, it will successfully address the travel woes of Cheriya Kadamakudy islanders,” said Vypeen MLA, K N Unnikrishnan. The new bridge will have a length of 60 m and a width of 6.45 m.

The present Cheriya Kadamakkudy-Pizhal bridge was inaugurated 30 years ago. It is only two metres wide and is in a dilapidated condition. As a result, the islanders usually rely on country boats to fetch water for their daily needs. “The bridge was a long-standing demand of the islanders,” the MLA said. Following the dilapidated condition of the bridge, the Navy had in 2019 constructed a Bailey bridge adjacent to the existing one. The steel arch bridge is 49 m- long and 3.5 m-wide, and vehicles of up to three tonnes can ply through it.

The Kadamakudy grama panchayat consists of 13 wards -- Valiya Kadamakudy (ward no. 1 and 3), Chariyanthuruthu, Chenoor, Kandanad, Korambadam, Kothad, Moolampilly, Pizhala, Paliyamthuruthu, Cheriya Kadamakkudy, Murikkakkara and Vattappottassery. Of the 13 wards, Cheriya Kadamakudy is one of the worst affected, when it comes to connectivity due to the lack of a proper bridge.