STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Wider bridge linking Cheriya Kadamakudy-Pizhala gets nod

The present Cheriya Kadamakkudy-Pizhal bridge was inaugurated 30 years ago.

Published: 24th August 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The long-standing demand of the residents of Cheriya Kadamakudy for a wider bridge connecting the island with Pizhala and other Goshree islands will turn a reality soon, as the government has accorded sanction for the reconstruction and widening of the existing narrow bridge. The bridge will be reconstructed at an estimated cost of `10.5 crore. “ The works department has issued notification for the reconstruction of the bridge. The project was included in the state budget this year. With administrative sanction being granted now, it will successfully address the travel woes of  Cheriya Kadamakudy islanders,” said Vypeen MLA, K N Unnikrishnan. The new bridge will have a length of 60 m and a width of 6.45 m. 

The present Cheriya Kadamakkudy-Pizhal bridge was inaugurated 30 years ago.  It  is only two metres wide and is in a dilapidated condition. As a result, the islanders usually rely on country boats to fetch water for their daily needs. “The bridge was a long-standing demand of the islanders,” the MLA said. Following the dilapidated condition of the bridge, the Navy had  in 2019 constructed a Bailey bridge adjacent to the existing one. The steel arch bridge is 49 m- long and 3.5 m-wide, and vehicles of up to three tonnes can ply through it. 

The Kadamakudy grama panchayat consists of 13 wards -- Valiya Kadamakudy (ward no. 1 and 3), Chariyanthuruthu, Chenoor, Kandanad, Korambadam, Kothad, Moolampilly, Pizhala, Paliyamthuruthu, Cheriya Kadamakkudy, Murikkakkara and Vattappottassery. Of the 13 wards, Cheriya Kadamakudy is one of the worst affected, when it comes to connectivity due to the lack of a proper bridge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp