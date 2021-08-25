Breakthrough robotic surgery at Amrita Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In what comes as a significant breakthrough in the field of technoloy-assisted procedure, the Amrita Institute of Medical Science (Amrita Hospital) conducted a liver donor surgery using the da Vinci surgical system.

This new and safe alternative to conventional surgery is a boon for donors as they can get back to normal life within a few months of surgery. Using the conventional method, the liver donors are left with a large scar in their upper abdomen after the surgery, resulting in significant pain and a long recovery period.

Elaborating on the features of the new technology, Dr S Sudhindran, clinical professor and chief transplant surgeon, Department of gastrointestinal surgery and solid organ transplantation, Amrita Hospital, said

“The da Vinci Surgical System is an effective, minimally invasive alternative to open surgery for complex surgical procedures. The robotic arms are operated through a controller by the operating surgeon. The robot mimics with precision, every movement that a human hand is capable of making. This versatility and precisions make robotic surgery far superior to conventional keyhole or laparoscopic surgery, where the movements are considerably limited.”

Besides accuracy and precision, this technologically advanced keyhole surgery has many advantages when compared to conventional open surgery due to its minimally invasive approach.