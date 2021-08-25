STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excise Crime Branch to take over probe into MDMA seizure from flat

Decision made after faults on part of investigation team came to notice, says commissioner

Published: 25th August 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, substance abuse

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of an alleged flaw in the handling of a case related to the seizure of 1.17kg of MDMA from an apartment in Kakkanad, the investigation will be handed over to the Excise Crime Branch wing soon. The flaw came to light after the Excise Anti-Narcotic Enforcement Wing registered two separate cases into the seizure of MDMA from the same apartment within 24 hours. 

The Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) Kochi, supported by the Excise Enforcement Wing, raided the apartment and seized 83gm of MDMA on August 18 late night. Though there were seven persons in the apartment, the excise reportedly booked and arrested only five of them in the early hours of August 19. After the arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody, the excise team later conducted another search at the apartment on the same day and found 1.085kg of MDMA.

Interestingly, though the excise registered another FIR for the seizure of 1.085kg, no one was named as an accused in the report. “In the first case related to the seizure of 83gm of MDMA, the excise has registered cases under  Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Section 25 (whoever having the control or use of any house knowingly permits it to be used for the commission of the offence), 22(c) (possession of drugs in commercial quantity) and 29 (party to criminal conspiracy). However, in the second case, in which a higher quantity was seized from the same apartment used by the same accused persons raided on the same day, only NDPS section 22(c) was invoked. There is no person named in the FIR. This is a grave fault from the part of the agency,” said an official privy to the probe. 

Excise Commissioner Anantha Krishnan said the decision to hand over the investigation to the Excise Crime Branch was made after the faults from the part of the probe team came to notice. “As per the current status of the case, a non-bailable offence has been charged against the accused persons in the case. But the quantum of punishment in such cases vary as per the quantity of seizure made,” he said.

Ernakulam Deputy Excise Commissioner N Ashok Kumar denied any attempt to sabotage the case. “How can it be sabotage when we have invoked the NDPS Act. Two people were not named accused because we could not find any preliminary evidence against them. We have sought the custody of the accused. Once we get evidence against the other two, they will also be arraigned,” he said. 

The gang was reportedly one of the major suppliers of MDMA in Kerala. The group travelled in a car to Chennai with women and dogs of Rottweiler and Doberman breeds to procure the contraband and then return to the state. The gang had taken three apartments on rent for its operations in the city.

MDMA
