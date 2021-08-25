STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No clinching proof for bid to run over councillor Suja Lonappan’s husband: Cops

Meanwhile, a section of corporation councillors believes that the entire thing has been made up.

Published: 25th August 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The case in which a city resident allegedly knocked down a corporation councillor’s husband using his car, following an argument over  open dumping of waste, seems to have taken a curious turn, with the police claiming that they are unable to find any hard evidence to prove the crime during the preliminary investigation.

Though C V Lonappan, husband of Suja Lonappan, lodged a complaint that the accused tried to run him over by driving his car into his two-wheeler for questioning the open dumping of waste, the police said that they couldn’t find any marks on the vehicles, which are crucial to substantiate the charge.

“Since there were no eyewitnesses or CCTV footage of the incident, the marks, if any, on the vehicles involved could have been the clinching evidence. On the basis of the statement given by the victim, the accused chased him and knocked him down following an argument over the illegal dumping of waste. It is evident from the fact that  the victim was not seriously hurt. On the basis of preliminary investigation, we couldn’t find any marks on the vehicles, which could establish that it was planned, “ said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under IPC Sections 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

However, the police said the vehicles have been handed over to scientific experts for further investigation. “Forensic reports are crucial, when it comes to proving a crime. We couldn’t find any crucial information against the accused. If the accused had done it intentionally, both vehicles would have suffered major damage. But we haven’t been able  to arrive at a conclusion and are now waiting for the forensic report,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, a section of corporation councillors believes that the entire thing has been made up. “He ( C V Lonappan) wanted to get some publicity through the reports. The councillor’s husband chased the accused and stopped the vehicle. He communicated this to his friends when he was admitted to a hospital after the incident,” said a councillor on condition of anonymity.

