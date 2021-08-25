Passenger trains to return soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the lockdown relaxations announced by the state government, regional divisions are awaiting the Railway Board’s nod to commence passenger train services from Ernakulam.

“Though we have introduced special trains to meet immediate requirements, restarting unreserved passenger trains and memu services is under consideration. Besides, an unreserved ticket counters can only be opened with prior permission from the board,” said a railway official.

With commercial and administrative activities in the state resuming, officials are anticipating great demand for the services. “We are considering all these factors and will commence the services after receiving approval from the railway board,” said the official.

Sources say the railway board has collected the details of major passenger/memu services from all divisions. Priority will be given to services during office hours. Currently, Kollam-Ernakulam (via Alappuzha), Ernakulam-Shornur and Shornur-Kannur memu services are operational as of now.

Railway officials also point out that routes that are currently devoid of passenger services might also get new ones soon. “Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam, Kollam-Punalur, Thiruvananthapuram-Nagarcoil and Shornur-Nilambur stretch will get new passenger trains soon. Besides, Ernakulam-Guruvayur-Ernakulam, Ernakulam-Kayamkulam (via Kottayam), Punalur-Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram-Nagarcoil routes will get passenger trains resumed in the first phase,” said the official.

Several passenger associations have been demanding the resumption of services over the last few months. “Since the commencement of special trains and compulsory ticket booking system, regular passengers have been struggling,” said Krishnakumar P, general secretary, Thrissur Railway Passengers Association.

Many also want unreserved ticketing reinstated. “With the skyrocketing fuel prices, it has become impractical to ride two-wheelers now. Railways should restart the unreserved ticket counters with a facility to book season tickets soon. Besides, they should start unreserved general compartments in the express and superfast trains without further delay,” said Manikandan R K, secretary, Edappally Railway Passengers Association.

Relief from daily booking

Many passengers are relieved that the new services would help avoid daily booking of tickets. “Memus are charging the rates of express trains and have given no exemptions to daily passengers. As many of us are daily wage workers, the cancellation of trains has been affecting us,” said Liyons J, secretary of Friends on Rail.

In a nutshell

Passenger trains: 11

Compartments per train: 130

Passengers in a compartment: 1000+

Commuters per train: 5000+

Daily passengers directly affected

The Ernakulam - Kollam - Ernakulam memu service will resume on August 30 as a special express train with 12 compartments