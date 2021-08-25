STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Revel in the details

Thrissur-native Mohammed Salih’s illustrations weave tales, people and places that influence him

Published: 25th August 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Mohammed Salih, his portraits aren’t just visual representations. The 23-year-old unboxes his creativity through digital illustrations that represent people or events that have left a deep mark on him. Through meticulous doodles and lines, he weaves profound stories that will leave us in awe. “Art has always been an integral part of my life. Though my journey started with painting, I would choose illustrations over any other medium now,” says Salih, who is working as a freelance illustrator.

The final year BA Fine Arts student started doing illustrations for a part-time job that he took up with a creative agency. “Before that, my idea of art was limited. There, I learned more about the medium and developed confidence to draw and express myself better,” says the Thrissur-native.

Without dialogues, Salih’s artwork captures social issues, interesting movie posters and representations, and portraits of those who have inspired him. The first look will only give you the tip of the iceberg, but as you zoom in, you will find hundreds of details that will make his artwork and experience. 

Emirati couple vloggers Khalid Al Ameri and Salama Mohamed’s life, where he has summed up their family, places and things they have done and his portrait of traveller Parvez Elahi are few such visual tales. “The adventurer’s artwork was the one that gained more traction online,” adds Salih. He had made the piece ‘Vision, and mission’ for Sheik Zayed, a portrait for designer Sabyasachi too.

“I want people to recognize me with my style. I do detailed research before sketching. By including their interests, work and past, I unfold many layers of their life to the world,” says Salih. When it comes to conveying current affairs and societal issues, Salih takes a unique approach.

“To address the Israel-Palestine conflict, I featured chef Burak Ozdemir. Popularly known as the smiling chef, his smile is the highlight of his vlogs. In the artwork, I illustrated a sequel from one of his vlogs during the crisis period. The man who is always seen smiling didn’t have one on his face then,” says Salih.
Salih’s earlier work for the movie Sudani from Nigeria had fetched him an opportunity to illustrate a poster for the Malayalam movie ‘Thamasha’.

Instagram @salihmhd10

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp