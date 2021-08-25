What does it take to be a composer?

Bindu and AmbiSubramaniam By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the last year, there has been a huge upsurge in adults seeking hobbies that promote mindfulness or joy. The time saved from not travelling coupled with the potential end of the world has led us to realise that we deserve to be happy, not just productive.

In the musical space, more adults than ever are signing up to sing, play an instrument, learn music production and composing.

This trend to understand composition is an interesting well, not only because the composition is a great creative outlet, but also because composing using to be viewed as something that could only be attempted by an expert.

Award-winning film composer Shantanu Moitra believes that anyone can compose, and that’s true. Composing and scoring are great outlets for one’s creativity and storytelling ability. Here are some tips to get started: (The authors run SaPa - the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts)

Be open-minded

Listen to many different styles of music. Understand them. Interpret them. Analyse them. See what resonates with you, and what doesn’t. If it doesn’t, could you try and understand it better?

Be a storyteller

Use composing to communicate a story. If you’re scoring for a film, think of how your music can take the story forward.

Don’t worry too much about instrumental expertise

Is it great to know an instrument? Yes. Is it absolutely necessary to master the piano or guitar before you string two notes together in your own way? If you can hum or whistle, start from there.

Don’t overcomplicate things

Sometimes a simple composition could be the best way to get your message across. Don’t worry too much about being extremely virtuosic

Find a process that works for you

There is no one size fits all method. Find your own creative process. Being a great composer is a lifelong pursuit, no doubt. But whether you’re starting because composing brings you joy, or you want to be the next Mozart, today feels like a great day to start.