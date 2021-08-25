STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

What does it take to be a composer?

Composing and scoring are great outlets for one’s creativity and storytelling ability 

Published: 25th August 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Bindu and AmbiSubramaniam
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the last year, there has been a huge upsurge in adults seeking hobbies that promote mindfulness or joy. The time saved from not travelling coupled with the potential end of the world has led us to realise that we deserve to be happy, not just productive.

In the musical space, more adults than ever are signing up to sing, play an instrument, learn music production and composing. 

This trend to understand composition is an interesting well, not only because the composition is a great creative outlet, but also because composing using to be viewed as something that could only be attempted by an expert. 

Award-winning film composer Shantanu Moitra believes that anyone can compose, and that’s true. Composing and scoring are great outlets for one’s creativity and storytelling ability. Here are some tips to get started: (The authors run SaPa - the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts)

Be open-minded
Listen to many different styles of music. Understand them. Interpret them. Analyse them. See what resonates with you, and what doesn’t. If it doesn’t, could you try and understand it better? 

Be a storyteller 
Use composing to communicate a story. If you’re scoring for a film, think of how your music can take the story forward.

Don’t worry too much about instrumental expertise 
Is it great to know an instrument? Yes. Is it absolutely necessary to master the piano or guitar before you string two notes together in your own way? If you can hum or whistle, start from there.

Don’t overcomplicate things 
Sometimes a simple composition could be the best way to get your message across. Don’t worry too much about being extremely virtuosic

Find a process that works for you
There is no one size fits all method. Find your own creative process. Being a great composer is a lifelong pursuit, no doubt. But whether you’re starting because composing brings you joy, or you want to be the next Mozart, today feels like a great day to start.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp