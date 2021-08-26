Congress clears civic body chief in Onakkodi row

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The row that erupted in the wake of Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan reportedly gifting money to a few councillors on the occasion of Onam seems to have been settled as the District Congress Committee (DCC) has given a clean chit to her. According to a preliminary report of the Congress-appointed commission of inquiry, there is no evidence that the chairperson had paid

Rs 10,000 along with the Onakkodi to the councillors.

The committee headed by DCC vice-president Muhammad Shias and secretary K X Xavier also opined that the controversy was politically motivated.The commission also observed that a group of Congress leaders had plotted to oust the chairperson following allegations by ruling party councillors that they had seen the money being paid.

The preliminary report was prepared after interacting with the chairperson and standing committee chairpersons.Though the report came as a temporary relief to the chairperson, the vigilance investigation is still pending against Ajitha Thankappan.