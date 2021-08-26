Corp to join hands with cops to curb illegal waste dumping

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following incidents of open dumping of waste, the corporation has decided to collaborate with the police to check the menace. City Police Commissioner C Nagaraju has also assured Mayor M Anilkumar of technical help to install CCTV cameras to deter those engaging in the illegal dumping.

“There are some people here who are not ready to cooperate with waste collection. Such people are not willing to provide waste to workers who collect the refuse. Waste is being dumped in public places and this cannot be allowed. The corporation will jointly work with the police to nab those resorting to this. As part of this, cameras will be installed in some areas, “ the mayor said.