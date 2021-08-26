STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyber police on alert as reports of cash-for-credit fraudsters emerge

Tamil Nadu-based gang behind scam, says expert; police warn of major security breach 

Published: 26th August 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Notices put up by fraudsters in various parts of the city | EXPRESS

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Yet another kind of credit card fraud has been reported in various parts of the city. As per an alert issued by the Kerala Police on their Facebook page, fraudsters are promising individuals cash in exchange of credit card details and CVV numbers. The public should stay cautious to prevent themselves from getting trapped, especially since several people are desperate for money in the wake of the Covid-induced financial crisis, the police said on their Facebook post on Monday. 

Before the police, the matter had come to the notice of Kochi-based cybersecurity law expert Jiyas Jamal. “My friend, who was desperate for some financial assistance, came to know about such an offer from posters that appeared in markets and other busy places in the city. As per the details mentioned in the posters, he contacted a number — 7510983216. The person who answered the call claimed he was part of a company named LD Utility Service and asked my friend, a Kalamassery native, to arrive at Kumaranasan Junction with his credit card and bank account details. He was told that they would pay him money as per the credit limit and that a 3% commission will be charged for it,” he said. The fraudster also told his friend that in return for the money they will deposit in his bank account, the company will make a purchase using his credit card. 

“My friend even met these people at the place they asked him to come. They told him that the money they deposit to his bank account on the basis of credit card details will be encashed using a purchase link. It will appear that the victim purchased a TV worth `50,000 using his credit card. However, he refused to take the offer after realising the consequences,” he said. 

According to Jiyas, a Tamil Nadu-based gang is behind the fraud. “When anyone shares their credit card details with other people, a major security compromise is made. With the permission of the holder, the credit card can be used for procuring drugs and ammunition through the dark web. We suspect that several people in Kochi might have become victim by now,” he said.

When contacted, Cyberdome officials said the matter had come to their notice as well, which prompted them to post an alert message via Kerala Police’s official Facebook account. “We have not received any complaint yet. But this is certainly a security compromise as money transactions by this mode can be used for anti-national activities,” an official said.

Comments

