Doctors snip out 4.2 kg cysts, give woman new life in Kochi

Diagnosed with a rare case of Hydatid cyst, a parasitic disease caused by echinococcus granulosus, immediate surgery was Maimoona's lone chance for survival.

Published: 26th August 2021 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Maimoona along with her family at the press conference in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: V P Maimoona (35) could barely walk two steps and struggled to breathe, with a large cyst growing inside her, crushing her lungs. Hoping for succour, she knocked at several doors, but no hospital would take her in, fearing complications and death on the table. After much despair, it was
the expert team at Sunrise Hospital, led by Dr Nasser Usuf, thoracic surgeon, that finally gave her a chance to live. Diagnosed with a rare case of Hydatid cyst, a parasitic disease caused by echinococcus granulosus, immediate surgery was Maimoona's lone chance for survival.

During the initial phases of the disease, the symptoms were just fever and cough, which subsided when she took medicines. Later, the symptoms reappeared with increased severity and she was advised to take an X-ray, which revealed a white cloud image on the entire right side of her chest and abdomen. This opened the doors of suspicion wide, and a series of CT scans were conducted. The scans detected two large Hydatid cysts - one measuring 12cm X 8 cm, with multiple daughter cysts, occupying almost 75 % of her right chest and pushing her heart to the left, and another large cyst, observed in the abdomen and attached to the liver, measuring 20 cm X 15 cm. All together cysts weighed 4.2 kg.

"Several hospitals and doctors were approached, but they could not offer us any hope. We were told that there were only risks in conducting the surgery and that there was no hope for my survival. My health condition continued to deteriorate, with increased nausea and breathlessness," said Maimoona.
Since she was struggling to walk or even stand up, it was her family who went and met Dr Nasser with her medical records.

When she arrived at Sunrise Hospital in June for surgery, she tested positive for Covid-19 and had to undergo isolation. "Matters were getting more complicated for her. The right lung had almost completely collapsed due to the compression, and she was surviving on the left lung alone, which
if affected, could have disastrous effects. After she tested negative for COVID, she was admitted for surgery on July 2. A repeat study was done, which revealed a hole in the diaphragm, through which the cysts in the chest and abdomen were connected. This was most unusual and made things even more complicated. The risks involved, both during and after surgery, and the very high chance of fatality, were explained to the family in detail," said Dr Rejeesh Selvaganeshan, gastro surgeon at the hospital.

The nine-hour-long surgery was conducted on August 5. Dr Nasser Yusuf approached the large cyst through the right side of the chest. It was carefully freed from the adjacent organs without causing injury.

Dr Rejeesh decompressed the cyst by removing hundreds of daughter cysts. The cyst wall was excised along with half the lung and the diaphragm separating the chest and abdomen was repaired. With the removal of the huge cyst, the lung was able to expand to its full capacity. Anesthetists Dr Shaji P G and Dr Neethu Babu expertly managed the critical situation and soon after surgery, took the patient off the ventilator.

"This is a condition that usually affects the liver. It is very rare for it to affect the lungs. This may be the first case of its kind here in the state and even the country,” said Dr Nasser.

Realizing fully well the risks involved, Maimoona and her family were prepared for the worst. In her heart of hearts, Maimoona reassured herself that if her three kids were lucky enough, she would survive. "I was hopeful of returning life healthy and happy," says Maimoona. "Now I am able to
swallow food without any difficulty and can easily climb seven flights of stairs. My family is wonderstruck to hear me speak animatedly and laugh loudly," says Maimoona.

Hydatid cysts are caused by tapeworm infection and affect mainly the liver, lungs, and brain. In this particular case, she is likely to have contracted the disease from cattle.

