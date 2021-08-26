Drive-through Covid vaccination at LuLu Mall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city’s first drive-in vaccination camp will be conducted at LuLu Mall, Edappally, in collaboration with MAJ hospital. People can come in their vehicles and get vaccinated without visiting a hospital. Paid Covishield vaccines are available at the parking facility. Anyone arriving at the parking lot between 11am and 9pm from August 25 to 27 can get vaccinated. The price per dose is `780 per dose. The first and second doses of vaccines are available at the parking lot. “There are no restrictions on the number of people and number of vehicles,” said one of the officials.

For more details, call 0484 2727776