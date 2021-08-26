STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Flavour in a frame

Anjali Learin Mathew started as a baker, but now she is a photographer who can entice your eyes with yummy platefuls

Published: 26th August 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Anjali Learin Mathew, an Ahmedabad-based Malayali, has been baking since she was a kid. With time and practice, the self-taught baker developed her expertise and started a home-based business while in college. During this time, to level up her blog and social media account, Anjali started clicking pictures of her recipes. “Since I failed at clicking perfect shots, food photography was a bit annoying at first. To better myself, I did some research. Later I bought cookbooks of my favourite food photographers and tried to recreate the images,” adds Anjali.

What seemed like a tedious task back then, eventually became a passion like never before. Now, the full-time photographer, known as ‘bakes a lot lady’, stocks drool-inducing desserts on her blog and social media handles.

“Over the years, I have come to realise that people eat with their eyes first. That is how I started focusing more on photography. It intrigues me how a basic dish can be made aesthetically appealing on camera. As I became more engrossed in food photography and its process, I started baking dishes just to take a snap,” quips Anjali.

The 25-year-old home-baker shares her baking adventures with her audience —cakes, cookies, french macarons, popsicles and fried doughnuts to savouries like pizza and burgers. “I make my versions of the recipe. When you make alterations, the proportion of various ingredients have to be changed.

The Japanese milk bread or the Hokkaido bread I created ranked first on Google. Since most of my followers prefer eggless recipes, I made the bread eggless,” says Anjali.Anjali’s food photographs are brightly themed with white backdrops that make the colours stand out. She occasionally carries the moody tone too. “I use a maximum of two to three props, which end up mostly being the ingredients,” she says. 
Instagram: @bakesalotlady

Take some tips

Though there are many tips to a perfect capture, Anjali shared the two important rules that are often overlooked. 

Make sure your photo is straight. Whatever has to be perpendicular and parallel has to stay at the same angle. If you are starting out, make sure to take pictures using grid lines on the camera to help you with this. 
Check white balance. If the white balance is adjusted every other colour will come out fine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp