Flavour in a frame

KOCHI: Anjali Learin Mathew, an Ahmedabad-based Malayali, has been baking since she was a kid. With time and practice, the self-taught baker developed her expertise and started a home-based business while in college. During this time, to level up her blog and social media account, Anjali started clicking pictures of her recipes. “Since I failed at clicking perfect shots, food photography was a bit annoying at first. To better myself, I did some research. Later I bought cookbooks of my favourite food photographers and tried to recreate the images,” adds Anjali.

What seemed like a tedious task back then, eventually became a passion like never before. Now, the full-time photographer, known as ‘bakes a lot lady’, stocks drool-inducing desserts on her blog and social media handles.

“Over the years, I have come to realise that people eat with their eyes first. That is how I started focusing more on photography. It intrigues me how a basic dish can be made aesthetically appealing on camera. As I became more engrossed in food photography and its process, I started baking dishes just to take a snap,” quips Anjali.

The 25-year-old home-baker shares her baking adventures with her audience —cakes, cookies, french macarons, popsicles and fried doughnuts to savouries like pizza and burgers. “I make my versions of the recipe. When you make alterations, the proportion of various ingredients have to be changed.

The Japanese milk bread or the Hokkaido bread I created ranked first on Google. Since most of my followers prefer eggless recipes, I made the bread eggless,” says Anjali.Anjali’s food photographs are brightly themed with white backdrops that make the colours stand out. She occasionally carries the moody tone too. “I use a maximum of two to three props, which end up mostly being the ingredients,” she says.

Take some tips

Though there are many tips to a perfect capture, Anjali shared the two important rules that are often overlooked.

Make sure your photo is straight. Whatever has to be perpendicular and parallel has to stay at the same angle. If you are starting out, make sure to take pictures using grid lines on the camera to help you with this.

Check white balance. If the white balance is adjusted every other colour will come out fine.