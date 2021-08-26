Honey trap: Two more held for extorting Kochi trader

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The Hosdurg police have arrested two more persons in connection with the honey-trapping of a Kochi-based trader, aged 58. The arrested are Ashraf, 51, a friend of the trader and native of Iritty in Kannur, and Abdul Hameed Musliyar, 65, of Kumbla.

Last week, the Hosdurg police had arrested four persons, including key accused Sajida, 30, of Kasaragod. Sajida and her gang extorted Rs 3.75 lakh and gold worth Rs 2.66 lakh from the man. The police said Sajida and the trader got married on August 2 and stayed in Kanhangad.

Later, she and her gang took videos of the couple’s intimate moments and blackmailed the trader. The police said the trader gave her the money and gold as he was already married and did not want his family to know of his wedding in Kanhangad.