Mega digital streaming project ‘Mazhamizhi’ releases its signature film

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mazhamizhi, a multimedia mega digital streaming project by the department of culture focuses to feature performances of state and national level artists. The signature film of the mega project was recently released by the minister for culture, Saji Cherian and actor Nedumudi Venu. The project is envisaged by the state government in association with Bharath Bhavan to safeguard the artists who have faced financial crisis due to the outbreak of pandemic.

Mazhamizhi is organised by Bharath Bhavan in association with other cultural centres like Folklore Academy, Chalachithra Academy, Lalithakala Academy, Sangeetha Nataka Academy and many more. The event saw the principal secretary of the cultural department, Rani George, cultural department private secretary Manu C Pulickal, Bharath Bhavan member secretary Pramod Payyanur in attendance.