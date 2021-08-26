STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Moolampilly eviction: Govt must decide on benefits in four months

The petitioners pointed out that as per the package they were offered by the government, all evictees should be granted compensation at the rate of `2 lakh per cent for the acquired land. 

Published: 26th August 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to take a final decision on the granting of benefits as per the rehabilitation package announced for those evicted from Moolampilly as part of the rail-road connectivity project for the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) in 2008.The court issued the order on a petition filed by K N Sabu and 45 others seeking a directive to the state government to implement the Moolampilly Rehabilitation Package without further delay. 

The petitioners pointed out that as per the package they were offered by the government, all evictees should be granted compensation at the rate of `2 lakh per cent for the acquired land. The package also stated that all evictees would be paid a monthly rent of `5,000 per month till such time that they are allotted suitable land for residence, and that they would be allotted a plot of land with an extension of four cents each and access to basic facilities like water, electricity and roads. 

The petitioners alleged that the state government and the Ernakulam district collector have not given them the benefits assured in the package. Instead, the property that was offered to the petitioners was waterlogged marshy land. Other assurances given to them were also not met, the petitioners said.

The government pleader told the court that the rehabilitation package was already implemented in 2012. 
Even though the land was waterlogged and marshy , it was already reclaimed and converted to make it usable.Observing that the government affidavit showed there were damages to the constructions that were already made, the court directed the state chief secretary or the revenue secretary to conduct a meeting in the presence of one or two representatives of the petitioners. 

After hearing their grievance, the chief secretary or revenue secretary will hear the collector’s version as well, and thereafter take appropriate steps in accordance with the law and the package. This should be completed within four weeks, the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp