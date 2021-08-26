Moolampilly eviction: Govt must decide on benefits in four months

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to take a final decision on the granting of benefits as per the rehabilitation package announced for those evicted from Moolampilly as part of the rail-road connectivity project for the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) in 2008.The court issued the order on a petition filed by K N Sabu and 45 others seeking a directive to the state government to implement the Moolampilly Rehabilitation Package without further delay.

The petitioners pointed out that as per the package they were offered by the government, all evictees should be granted compensation at the rate of `2 lakh per cent for the acquired land. The package also stated that all evictees would be paid a monthly rent of `5,000 per month till such time that they are allotted suitable land for residence, and that they would be allotted a plot of land with an extension of four cents each and access to basic facilities like water, electricity and roads.

The petitioners alleged that the state government and the Ernakulam district collector have not given them the benefits assured in the package. Instead, the property that was offered to the petitioners was waterlogged marshy land. Other assurances given to them were also not met, the petitioners said.

The government pleader told the court that the rehabilitation package was already implemented in 2012.

Even though the land was waterlogged and marshy , it was already reclaimed and converted to make it usable.Observing that the government affidavit showed there were damages to the constructions that were already made, the court directed the state chief secretary or the revenue secretary to conduct a meeting in the presence of one or two representatives of the petitioners.

After hearing their grievance, the chief secretary or revenue secretary will hear the collector’s version as well, and thereafter take appropriate steps in accordance with the law and the package. This should be completed within four weeks, the court said.