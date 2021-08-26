More lapses surface in MDMA seizure case, excise minister orders inquiry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More controversies have emerged in the case pertaining to the seizure of around 1.2kg of MDMA from an apartment in the city, with the CCTV footage of the building revealing the involvement of one more woman — who was let off by the excise probe team without being arraigned as an accused — in the case. Irregularities were also noticed in the Crime and Occurrence Report filed by the excise team at the court.

Excise Minister M V Govindan told reporters that an inquiry will be conducted to find out if there were any lapses in the investigation from the side of the probe team. “The investigation has been handed over to Excise Crime Branch. Meanwhile, an officer of the assistant commissioner rank will look into the team’s handling of the case and submit a report. If there has been any attempt to sabotage the probe, strict action will be taken,” he said.

The Excise State Enforcement Wing and the Customs Commissionerate Preventive Wing in a combined operation had seized 83gm of MDMA and arrested five people including a woman from a Kakkanad apartment in the early hours of August 19. In another search carried out in the same apartment later in the day, another 1.085kg of MDMA was recovered. The gang had procured the contraband from Chennai. The modus operandi was to travel with women and dogs (of the Rottweiler breed) to evade checking. The case was later handed over to the Excise Anti-Narcotics team.

Though seven people including two women were taken into custody initially, a Tiruvalla-based woman and a Kasaragod native youth were excluded from the case. Similarly, the excise decided to register two cases — one for the seizure of 83gm of MDMA in which five persons were arraigned as accused, and the second for the seizure of 1.085kg from the same apartment with no person named as accused.

On Wednesday, the CCTV camera footage revealed the Tiruvalla-native woman who was excluded from the case was also involved in the incident. The visuals show the woman holding a plastic cover, from which the MDMA was recovered by the probe team, while standing at the verandah of the apartment. She was accompanied by another woman at the time. However, the probe team had earlier stated that the Tiruvalla native was not aware of the MDMA peddling and abuse by the accused persons.

SEVERAL IRREGULARITIES

There are reports that the excise had seized a deer antler, nine mobile phones, and Rs 15,000 in cash from the apartment.

“However, the report submitted in court does not mention the antler. The forest department has also not been informed. The report also only mentions the seizure of Rs 5,000 in cash and five mobile phones,” said an excise department insider.

Besides, though the joint operation was carried out based on a tip-off by the customs department, the report said the customs officials were summoned just to be witness to the seizure. Similarly, while the tweet made by the customs on August 19 claimed seven people were arrested in the case, the statement by the excise only named five.