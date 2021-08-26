NAAC team at Kalady University

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A peer team from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), led by Nagpur Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Srinivasa Varakhedi, has arrived at Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University for a three-day visit and evaluation.

Dr Shalini Singh (Professor, Department of Psychology, Maharshi Dayanand University), Bhatia Mayuri (Professor, Department of Sanskrit Language, Gujarat University), Ravindra Ambadas Muley (Professor, Department of Sanskrit, University of Pune), and Mahua Mukherjee (Professor, Department of Dance, Rabindra Bharati University) are the other members of the team. The team will visit the university’s regional centres on Thursday.