Nurse steals Covid patient’s gold bangle

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Wednesday arrested a nurse for allegedly stealing a gold bangle of an elderly Covid patient who was undergoing treatment at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH).

The arrested nurse, Sulu N S, 32, is a native of Millupady near Aluva UC College. It was on Monday that an elderly woman who is a native of Cheranalloor lost her gold bangle weighing 12 grams while she was admitted as a Covid patient at the MCH. Following a complaint filed by the relatives, Kalamassery police registered a case.

“We suspected that someone working inside the Medical College was behind the incident. During investigation, we found that the accused sold the gold ornament at a jewellery shop at Kangarapady. We have recovered the bangle from the shop,” a police official said. The hospital authorities have decided to take disciplinary action against the nurse.