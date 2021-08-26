Pastor collects Rs 15 lakh with false job offers in Poland

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A job in Poland and a salary running into lakhs of rupees. That was the offer from a pastor, who was running a recruiting firm at Muvattupuzha, for various jobs at a supermarket in Poland. Several job aspirants fell for the attractive offer. Subsequently, the 54-year-old pastor, Shaji, a native of Rajakkad in Idukki district, collected around Rs 15 lakh from 15 persons.

They realised that Shaji was not involved in offering pastoral services but was running a fraudulent recruitment agency under that cover when the police arrested him on Wednesday on charges of cheating.

The job seekers became aware of the cheating only after they failed to receive the job as per the offer even after several months. Then, a few of them lodged a petition with the Muvattupuzha police. Shaji was running the firm Adona Nursing Home. With attractive job offers, he collected money from the aspirants, the police said.

His pastor image helped him win over the confidence of the candidates. Engineering graduates to those who had completed just high school paid `1 lakh each as demanded by Shaji. When he came to know that the police had begun a probe, he went hiding. However, acting on a tip-off received by K Karthick, Ernakulam Rural SP, a police team arrested him from Pezhakkapilly, his hideout near Muvattupuzha.

A detailed inquiry into his whereabouts is on, the police said. The Rural SP said that several complaints were received against the accused alleging that he collected money after offering jobs abroad. “The police would also look into whether more persons are involved in the job fraud,” Karthick said. A team led by SHO C J Martin, SI V K Sasikumar, ASIs Sunil Samuel and Jayakumar, and CPO Bibil Mohan made the arrest.