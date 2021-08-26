Self-righteous violators attack councillors

Anupama Mili By

KOCHI: Councillor Ambika Sudarshan slapped by a culprit. Man hits councillor Suja Lonappan’s husband with a car. Mayor condemns the attacks, calls for immediate action from the police.Councillors criticise police for remaining mute spectators instead of bringing violators to book

Issues surrounding the scientific disposal of waste have been plaguing Kochi for a while. Recently, things turned violent when people’s representatives were manhandled by miscreants for questioning illegal waste dumping. The violators are still at large and the victims allege police apathy.Two violent attacks happened in the city last week. Last Thursday, Ambika Sudarshan, councillor of division 36, was attacked while stopping a woman from dumping domestic waste. The same day, C V Lonappan, husband of councillor Suja Lonappan of division 57, was hit by a man with his car, while the latter was on his way to dump waste on the road side.

Mayor M Anilkumar condemned the attacks, calling for immediate action from the police. He added that the corporation has a systematic waste disposal scheme and the public needs to make use of that. He also stressed on dangers of dumping waste in public places.

Suja routinely checks the roads and lights in her division post nightfall along with her husband. In her absence, her husband used to keep a watch on vandalised lights and those dumping waste on the road. On Thursday also, he was doing the usual rounds, when a man from another division arrived in a car and dumped waste on the roadside, near Amalabhavan road.

Lonappan requested the stranger to take the waste back. He even offered to take it back for him, but insisted that the stranger do so, said Suja. “Outraged, the man himself took the waste and got back into his car. My husband thought he left, but he came and hit my husband’s two-wheeler and left. This happened just 250 meters away from where they initially talked. The attack was impulsive and not based on any previous grudge. But the attitude of the police (Thevara station) soon after we filed a complaint was not welcoming,” Suja said. She alleged that the police asked her to give a statement twice, and she declined it the second time.

Meanwhile, Ambika was informed by the residents about a woman frequently dumping waste in the same area. The woman from Cheranalloor refused to take the waste back and was arguing with the residents. She brought her father and brother along too.

“Her brother slapped me and I fell on the road. In the scuffle, my husband also got injured. This is dangerous. Earlier, when we ask violators to take the waste back, they used to feel embarrassed and did so. But now, people are resorting to violence. It is also unfortunate to see that the culprit got to bail the very next day, despite dumping waste in public and attacking a woman councillor and her husband,” Ambika said.

RELUCTANCE TO USE FACILITIES

The two councillors said people were reluctant to use waste disposal facilities available in the city. The mayor said there were also attempts to dump septic waste in public places. The corporation is planning to install more cameras to tackle the issue. If people are struggling financially and hence unable to use the corporation’s services, they will be helped, said the mayor.

Protest brews

A protest meeting gathered on Monday condemned the violence against both councillors’ families. It was attended by the Mayor, MLA P T Thomas and councillors. Councillor Suja expressed apprehension over the police’s refusal to take action.