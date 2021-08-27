84-day interval in view of Covid vaccine efficacy: Centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the 84-day interval between two doses of Covishield vaccine was prescribed considering higher efficacy and not due to shortage. The Centre made the submission on a petition filed by Kitex Garments seeking permission to administer the second dose of Covishield vaccine to its workers.

The court will consider the case on Friday. The Centre’s counsel submitted that the decision on the interval between the vaccine doses was taken based on the recommendations of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 and inputs from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

Justice P B Suresh Kumar had earlier asked the Centre to clarify on what basis the 84-day gap was prescribed. The court had said it wanted to know whether the stipulation was based on the availability of the vaccine or its efficacy.