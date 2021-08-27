STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

84-day interval in view of Covid vaccine efficacy: Centre

The Centre made the submission on a petition filed by Kitex Garments seeking permission to administer the second dose of Covishield vaccine to its workers.

Published: 27th August 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Covid vaccine. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the 84-day interval between two doses of Covishield vaccine was prescribed considering higher efficacy and not due to shortage. The Centre made the submission on a petition filed by Kitex Garments seeking permission to administer the second dose of Covishield vaccine to its workers.

The court will consider the case on Friday.  The Centre’s counsel submitted that the decision on the interval between the vaccine doses was taken based on the recommendations of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 and inputs from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

Justice P B Suresh Kumar had earlier asked the Centre to clarify on what basis the 84-day gap was prescribed. The court had said it wanted to know whether the stipulation was based on the availability of the vaccine or its efficacy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp