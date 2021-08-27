STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors snip out 4.2 kg cysts, give 35-year-old woman new life

V P Maimoona, 35, could barely walk a few paces. She struggled to breathe, with a large cyst growing inside her, crushing her lungs.

Published: 27th August 2021 05:25 AM

Maimoona with Dr Nasser and team at the press conference in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: VP Maimoona, 35, could barely walk a few paces. She struggled to breathe, with a large cyst growing inside her, crushing her lungs. Hoping for succour, she knocked on several doors. But no hospital would take her in, fearing complications and death on the table. After much despair, an expert team at the Sunrise Hospital — led by Dr Nasser Usuf, thoracic surgeon — finally gave her a chance to live.

Diagnosed with a rare case of hydatid cyst, a parasitic disease caused by echinococcus granulosus (a type of tapeworm), immediate surgery was Maimoona’s lone chance for survival. During the initial phases of the disease, the symptoms were just fever and cough, which subsided when she took medicines. 

Later, the symptoms reappeared with increased severity and she was advised to take an X-ray. The examination revealed a white cloud image spread across the entire right side of her chest and abdomen. A series of CT scans then detected two large hydatid cysts.

One measured 12cm x 8cm, with multiple daughter cysts occupying almost 75% of her right chest and pushing her heart to the left. The other, observed in the abdomen and attached to the liver, measured 20cm x 15cm. Together, the cysts weighed 4.2kg.

 The nine-hour surgery was conducted on August 5. Dr Nasser approached the large cyst through the right side of the chest and it was carefully freed from the adjacent organs without causing injury. “Now I am able to swallow food without any difficulty and can easily climb seven flights of stairs. My family is wonderstruck at hearing me speak animatedly and laughing aloud,” Maimoona said. Hydatid cysts are caused by tapeworm infection and affect the liver, lungs and the brain mainly. In this particular case, she is likely to have contracted the disease from cattle, doctors said.

