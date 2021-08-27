STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drug racket: Excise inspector suspended, four others transferred

Anantha Krishnan told TNIE the disciplinary action was taken on the basis of an internal inquiry carried out following news reports on the inconsistencies in the investigation.

Suspended

File Photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Excise Commissioner S Anantha Krishnan on Thursday suspended an excise inspector and transferred four other officers citing errors committed while probing the seizure of over one kg of MDMA from an apartment in Kochi. 

A detailed probe has been recommended into the incident, the officer said. N Sankar, an inspector with Excise Enforcement and the Anti-Narcotics Special Squad, Ernakulam, was suspended as the part of the disciplinary action.

Sankar prepared the occurrence report in which several flaws were noticed. G Vinoj, a circle inspector with the Special Squad, was transferred to Vellarikundu in Kasaragod. Three more officers who assisted Sankar in the case were also transferred.

Sankar prepared the occurrence report in which several flaws were noticed. G Vinoj, a circle inspector with the Special Squad, was transferred to Vellarikundu in Kasaragod. Three more officers who assisted Sankar in the case were also transferred.

Excise preventive officer K S Pramod was transferred to Malappuram while civil excise officers M S Sivasankar and Shibu M A were transferred to Alappuzha and Thrissur respectively. As per the excise commissioner’s order, the disciplinary action was taken after two persons part of the drug-peddling gang were let off, besides errors like improper accounting of the money seized from the accused persons, seized mobile phones not put on record, deer antler found remaining unrecorded, failure to recover laptops of the accused, no further recovery made when the accused were in custody and the failure to follow the directives of the excise joint commissioner in the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
