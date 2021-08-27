Drug racket: Vazhakkala serviced apartment on verge of shutting down:, says caretaker

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The serviced apartment operators in Vazhakkala, from where the excise arrested five persons for the possession of MDMA synthetic drug in large quantities, are yet to overcome the shock of the incidents that unfolded on the night of August 18. Since then, cancellations have been frequent and the business is on the verge of shutting down, said the caretaker of the apartment.

The accused persons were staying in a room booked for daily rent while three dogs of Rottweiler and Doberman breeds were inside their car. According to the caretaker of the Marhaba apartment affiliated to a leading hospitality chain that provides budget rooms across India, it was on August 16 that three persons from north Kerala took the room.

“Three youngsters took the room claiming it was for a short stay in Kochi. On August 18 early morning, four others including two women took another room here. They came in a car with three dogs. They said they were trying for a rented house in Kochi and they won’t stay for long. We collected copies of the ID cards of all seven persons, which were later handed over to excise officials,” said the caretaker who did not want to be named.

He said customs officials first reached the spot around 9.30pm on August 18. Around an hour later, excise officials also arrived. “Checking and other arrest procedures continued till the wee hours of August 19. The dogs and the car remained here till August 19 afternoon, when a lady came and took away the dogs. The car was taken away by the excise officials. The two rooms where the arrested persons lived remain locked and their dresses are still there,” the caretaker said.

He said the apartment building was constructed two years ago and, initially, each apartment was given on monthly rent. However, following the lockdown, a majority of the apartments remained unoccupied. “Over the past one year, we have been giving bedrooms for daily rent separately. Each apartment has three bedrooms. The accused persons were staying in two bedrooms of an apartment. The third bedroom was occupied by an elderly person who has no connection with the arrested persons,” he said. The operators charge Rs 950 for a room when booked directly while the price varies when booked via various online websites and apps.

‘Frequent booking cancellations’

“After the incident, booking cancellations have been frequent. In the last six days, we have had only two bookings. The residents’ association too are against us now claiming that anti-social activities are happening here. We take guests abiding by all stipulated norms. We take identity cards from all guests and maintain proper records. But because of the arrest, it looks like we may have to shut the business soon,” the caretaker said.