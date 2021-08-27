Ernakulam all set to revive its Pokkali heritage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Farmers in Ernakulam are all set to restore the state’s past glory of Pokkali rice farming. The plan is to cultivate the crop in 434.35 hectares of land across the district this year, as against 433 hectares last year. A paddy variety unique to Kerala, Pokkali is most prominently cultivated in Ernakulam, followed by Thrissur and Alappuzha. Closely bound to its ecosystem, the crop needs to be developed through organic farming.

Even though the district has a total of 4,055 hectares of Pokkali fields, only a small area of this is currently under cultivation. According to experts, the major reason for the decline in Pokkali farming is the lack of modernised machinery for cultivation, lack of high yielding and good quality paddy seeds, lack of an adequate number of workers, and climatic changes.

As Pokkali farms are flourishing across Goshree islands, a drive through container road has become a routine for Kochiites after the easing of lockdown restrictions. Hundreds of families are visiting Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge to enjoy the view of pristine green farms these days

“Amidst these difficulties, the Krishi Bhavan and farmers jointly make efforts every year to cultivate Pokkali in Ernakulam. The Pokkali seeds also possess medicinal value and the paddy has the power to overcome the effects of the saline water that enters the fields during high tide,” said an expert.

In order to maintain the balance of the ecosystem, it is also necessary to use the Pokkali fields for fish and prawns farming after the harvest every year.

The seeds are procured through the Rice Research Station, Pokkali Field Development Agency, Karshaka Paadashekara Samithy, or directly from the farmers. In a bid to encourage farmers, the agriculture department is also giving them subsidies. The farmers’ cooperative societies of the respective panchayats are also providing them with necessary help. The major varieties of seeds that are sown include Vyttila-8, Vyttila- 6 and Chettivirippu.

A Pokkali paddy seed nursery has also been launched to supply good quality seeds to farmers. The facility is located at Thathappilly in Kottuvalli panchayat. In Ernakulam, Ezhikkara panchayat is a focal point for Pokkali cultivation, with a total of 120 hectares of land in use for this purpose. In areas under block panchayats, including Paravur, Aluva, Kalamassery, Vyttila, Njarakkal, and Mulanthuruthy, Pokakli farming is common.

Kottuvally (40 hectares), Chittatukara (2 hectares), Karumaloor (5 hectares), Varappuzha (80 hectares), Cheranalloor (2.35 hectare), Elankunnapuzha (11 hectares), Kadamakkudy (80 hectares), Kuzhuppilly (25 hectares), Edavanakkad (16 hectares), and Nayarambalam (16 hectares) are the other areas where Pokkali is cultivated in Ernakulam.