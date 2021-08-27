Five-decade-old building tilts near North railway station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Triggering panic among nearby shop owners, a commercial building that is over five decades old partially tilted and leaned on the adjacent building at North railway station road in Kochi on Thursday morning.

Fortunately, the staff of the building owners on the first floor and shop owners had a narrow escape. The hotel on the ground floor of the building, which has remained shut since the pandemic outbreak, has suffered major damage. The first floor was used as the office space of the building firm.

“Really, it was a narrow escape. Had the building collapsed, it might have landed on the main road. There were also a few staff members on the first floor when the incident occurred. We have removed the gas and other inflammable things from the nearby building after disconnecting the power lines,” said Jogy J S, District Fire Officer. The fire brigade, along with the police, evacuated people from nearby shops.

It was around 10.30am when the side wall of the building partially tilted after the first floor of the building developed a major crack. “I could see the concrete mixture from the wall coming off. Suddenly, the bricks from the first floor fell in front of my shop with a loud noise. It took a few minutes for me to understand what was happening. Immediately, I came out of my shop and alerted other shop owners,” said Rafeeque, who runs a juice shop adjacent to the building.

Police and fire and rescue officials said structural faults might have resulted in the accident. “The north wall of the building partially caved in. The pillars of the building are almost damaged. The lack of maintenance is presumed to be the reason,”added another fire officer. Meanwhile, the Kochi corporation issued a notice to the building owner to remove the remaining structure.

“We already removed the tilted portion hours after the incident. A notice has been served to demolish the entire structure with immediate effect, “said A S Naisam, Kochi corporation secretary. In the wake of the incident, the corporation is planning to take action against such old buildings which pose a threat to the public. “An order has been issued to the officers to collect the details of such buildings. Based on the report, action will be taken after consulting with the mayor and the councillors,” he added. Mayor M Anilkumar also visited the spot.