STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Furnish list on allotment of land to SC, ST: Kerala HC

The court also asked the government to furnish the list, if land has already been distributed to the 1,495 families as per the agreement.

Published: 27th August 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday held that the state government was bound to honour its commitment of providing land to landless tribals and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families in Chengara in Pathanamthitta as  promised in the ‘Chengara package’ in 2010. 

The court also asked the government to furnish the list, if land has already been distributed to the 1,495 families as per the agreement.

“It is without question that the government is bound to honour the commitments in the agreement and that this is enjoined on them in pursuit of society for the constitutional imperatives of social justice” said Justice Devan Ramachandran, while hearing a petition filed by Adivasi Dalit Munneta Samithi seeking a directive to implement the agreement. 

The government had found 1,495 families deserved land. However, several families were yet to get it. The court said the claims of the tribal and SC/ST families remained unresolved either because they had not been given the land promised or because the land offered them was unsuitable for living. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp