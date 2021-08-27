Furnish list on allotment of land to SC, ST: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday held that the state government was bound to honour its commitment of providing land to landless tribals and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families in Chengara in Pathanamthitta as promised in the ‘Chengara package’ in 2010.

The court also asked the government to furnish the list, if land has already been distributed to the 1,495 families as per the agreement.

“It is without question that the government is bound to honour the commitments in the agreement and that this is enjoined on them in pursuit of society for the constitutional imperatives of social justice” said Justice Devan Ramachandran, while hearing a petition filed by Adivasi Dalit Munneta Samithi seeking a directive to implement the agreement.

The government had found 1,495 families deserved land. However, several families were yet to get it. The court said the claims of the tribal and SC/ST families remained unresolved either because they had not been given the land promised or because the land offered them was unsuitable for living.