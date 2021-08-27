In 2b: Pocket friendly with great specs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Micromax known for producing budget-friendly phones has launched an entry-level smartphone with quite impressive features in its new variant, ‘In 2b’. At a time when most of the smartphone manufacturers opt for MediaTek and Qualcomm processors, Micromax has taken a different road by installing the relatively new processor, Unisoc T610 SoC. Though the company has been around for a while, most of its first-time users are entry-level smartphones.

In 2b comes in two variants. One with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which is priced at Rs 8,499. The second with 6GB RAM with the same storage is available at Rs 9,499. In this price range, Micromax also supports up to 256 GB of expandable memory.

In terms of design, the under Rs 10,000 product has given a plastic built and an impressive textured finish making it fingerprint smudge-proof. The TPU case provided along with it ensures even more protection. The strip light design on the plastic enables the user to have a grip. The installation of a flat rainbow glass screen on the front also facilitate a smudge-free experience.

The device features a 6.52 inch HD plus IPS LCD panel. The drop style notch in the front houses a 5mp selfie camera. When the price is taken into consideration, the phone with its overall outlook gives the feel of a mid-level budget smartphone. Display colour and gestures, including ‘easy answer’ (call gets answered when taken to the ear) and ‘easy bell’ (lowers the volume of the ringtone when the phone is lifted), can be customised.

When compared to the previous In 1b model, the dedicated Google Assistant button is missing. The additional features included in the gadget is that using fingerprint the notification bar can be pulled down, and long-press the fingerprint sensor to take screenshots. Compared to its competitors, the device doesn’t feature third party apps nor any promotional notifications. For an entry-level smartphone, Micromax provides a smooth experience not just for everyday use but performs well while gaming as well. The new processor enables lag-free gaming and doesn’t heat up fast too.

Micromax offers average camera quality but still has managed to provide several shooting modes. The pictures taken in the 5mp selfie camera gives smooth selfies, which is a drawback. It also has a dual rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2 mp depth sensor. Videos can be shot in 1080p as well.

The device runs on a 5000 mAh battery. When compared to its competitors POCO, Realme, the 10 W charger provided offers slow charging. Considering the price range, Micromax has packed a smooth software experience in this new variant.

Specifications

Display: 6.2 inch

RAM: 4 GB and 6 GB

Rear Camera: 13 MP

Front Camera: 5 MP

Price: Rs 8,499

and Rs 9,499