STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Konothupuzha river awaits lifeline

District administration takes first step to revive the 17-km-long Konothupuzha river by removing encroachments along its banks and putting an end to discharging of effluent into the water body

Published: 27th August 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been an unending wait for Konothupuzha, the 17-km-long river that starts from Poothotta and culminates in Chithrapuzha near Tripunithura. Once used to be a navigation channel, especially for those travelling from southern Kerala, the river has been relegated to a dumping pit. It is to be revived, finally, with Ernakulam district collector Jafar Malik recently convening a meeting of various stakeholders.

The water body, which passes through Tripunithura municipality and Udayamperoor, Amballoor, Chottanikkara and Mulanthuruthy panchayats, has been a dumping place for a while. Other than ending all encroachments along the banks, the project aims to put an end to the discharging of wastewater into the river.

“We plan to clear the banks of all encroachments initially. We need to put an end to the discharge of effluent into the river. We plan to promote inland navigation and freight transport through the river in the coming years,” said an official with the district administration.

Though the Rs 17-crore rejuvenation project is yet to be approved by the state government, the irrigation department with the support of the district administration is going ahead with the eviction. Earlier, through an order on January 24, 2020, National Green Tribunal had directed to rejuvenate the river without further delay. A total of Rs 23 lakh received from MLA and through LSGD funds will be used for preparatory works.

At the meeting, the collector directed survey officials to submit a report on encroachments after fixing the boundary of the river by the end of August. A combined inspection of the survey department and respective local bodies will be held to check all encroachments. Haritha Kerala Mission and the agriculture department will come up with projects to promote farming on the banks of the river.

Discharge of waste
Earlier, 10 establishments, including residential apartments and vehicle service stations, were found discharging sewage and other waste materials into the river. According to Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials, hotels, houses, high-rises and service stations have been discharging waste directly into the river by violating solid waste management rules.

The PCB had also issued closure notices to two vehicle service stations in Tripunithura for discharging waste water into the river without installing proper effluent treatment plants.Four apartments were found operating the sewage treatment plants without the permission of the board while the plant in one apartment was found faulty. One apartment was pulled up for not having a plant. A letter has been issued to the secretary of the residents’ association to ensure immediate compliance.

GREENS CALL FOR JAGRATA SAMITIS
Environmentalists are calling for proactive steps from the district administration to maintain revival projects in the long run. “Jagrata samitis should be formed at every 250 metres of the river. They will have to report to the district collector at certain intervals. With specific terms of reference, they can end dumping of waste and encroachments in future.

They can also address the issues at ground level and develop a new approach towards river conservation in the long run,” said environmentalist Purushan Eloor. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konothupuzha
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp