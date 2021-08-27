Konothupuzha river awaits lifeline

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been an unending wait for Konothupuzha, the 17-km-long river that starts from Poothotta and culminates in Chithrapuzha near Tripunithura. Once used to be a navigation channel, especially for those travelling from southern Kerala, the river has been relegated to a dumping pit. It is to be revived, finally, with Ernakulam district collector Jafar Malik recently convening a meeting of various stakeholders.

The water body, which passes through Tripunithura municipality and Udayamperoor, Amballoor, Chottanikkara and Mulanthuruthy panchayats, has been a dumping place for a while. Other than ending all encroachments along the banks, the project aims to put an end to the discharging of wastewater into the river.

“We plan to clear the banks of all encroachments initially. We need to put an end to the discharge of effluent into the river. We plan to promote inland navigation and freight transport through the river in the coming years,” said an official with the district administration.

Though the Rs 17-crore rejuvenation project is yet to be approved by the state government, the irrigation department with the support of the district administration is going ahead with the eviction. Earlier, through an order on January 24, 2020, National Green Tribunal had directed to rejuvenate the river without further delay. A total of Rs 23 lakh received from MLA and through LSGD funds will be used for preparatory works.



At the meeting, the collector directed survey officials to submit a report on encroachments after fixing the boundary of the river by the end of August. A combined inspection of the survey department and respective local bodies will be held to check all encroachments. Haritha Kerala Mission and the agriculture department will come up with projects to promote farming on the banks of the river.

Discharge of waste

Earlier, 10 establishments, including residential apartments and vehicle service stations, were found discharging sewage and other waste materials into the river. According to Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials, hotels, houses, high-rises and service stations have been discharging waste directly into the river by violating solid waste management rules.

The PCB had also issued closure notices to two vehicle service stations in Tripunithura for discharging waste water into the river without installing proper effluent treatment plants.Four apartments were found operating the sewage treatment plants without the permission of the board while the plant in one apartment was found faulty. One apartment was pulled up for not having a plant. A letter has been issued to the secretary of the residents’ association to ensure immediate compliance.

GREENS CALL FOR JAGRATA SAMITIS

Environmentalists are calling for proactive steps from the district administration to maintain revival projects in the long run. “Jagrata samitis should be formed at every 250 metres of the river. They will have to report to the district collector at certain intervals. With specific terms of reference, they can end dumping of waste and encroachments in future.

They can also address the issues at ground level and develop a new approach towards river conservation in the long run,” said environmentalist Purushan Eloor.