Strict action plan against illegal waste dumping

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Dumped garbage is increasingly a typical sight across the city. Instead of keeping the city clean and tidy, particularly during the rainy season, roadside corners have become waste yards. Taking action against the illeal waste dumping by the residents, the Kochi Corporation plans to prepare a legal framework. During the discussions conducted by the civic body, it was noted that the city’s septage treatment plant is not sufficient for the population in the district. “The existing septage waste treatment plants in Bharmapuram and Willington Island are capable to handle only 30 to 40 loads of trucks per day,” said Anilkumar, Kochi Mayor. He added the city needs a similar uber-model septage collection implemented in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Discussions were already held regarding the construction of new septic waste treatment plant and for this tenders have been called from various construction companies. The new plant will have 400 truckload capacity,” said T K Ashraf, chairman of the Health Standing Committee.

A report prepared by the irrigation department highlighted the issue of dumping waste in water bodies. The health standing committee will identify the waste dumping spots and submit a report to the council soon. Following the report, surveillance cameras will be installed in all the spots to find the culprits. “With the help of the city police, who will provide the technical support in installing surveillance cameras, the project is expected to come into action in one month,” said Anilkumar.