Surgery gives Malappuram man lease of life after Covid

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Farooq V (38) hailing from Ponnani in Malappuram got a new lease of life, thanks to the critical care and surgical team at Aster Medcity. When diagnosed with post-Covid blockage of blood vessels, which has a very high death rate, he was shattered. The surgery, led by the team of doctors at Aster Medcity, brought Farooq’s life back on track.

“We all know that Covid could affect the lungs, kidneys and various other organs. Blockage of blood vessels to the intestine and massive bowel gangrene has a high mortality rate. T” said Dr Prakash K, Senior Consultant Gastrosurgery, Aster Medcity.

According to Dr Prakash, Farooq had all complications of Covid massive bowel gangrene, multiple surgeries, and sepsis. Farooq, a daily wages worker was diagnosed with Covid in mid-June and later on was admitted to Eranakulam Government Medical College with severe abdominal pain and weakness.

At the time of admission, he was on a ventilator, The surgery lasted for six hours. With careful dissection, the gastro surgery team could identify the fistula, repair it, and join the bowel together.