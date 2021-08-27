Vypeen residents wait for refurbished road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inordinate delay in completing the tarring of Vypeen-Munambam road is giving hardships to thousands of families on the stretch. The public alleges that despite receiving sufficient funds from the state government, the work on the 24.5 km-long road is being delayed by the public works department.

“Other than the partial completion of certain stretches, the project is nowhere near to its actual plan. Though we can agree on the Covid-related delays, the hardships caused by the construction works is unprecedented,” said Aravindan, a resident along the stretch. Lack of zebra lines for pedestrians on the busy road is another hardship faced by the public. “In areas like Malappuram which has government hospitals, ailing patients are finding it hard to cross the road. People coming to other government offices in the area are also facing similar issues,” said Deepa V, another resident.

Residents living along the stretch said the road has been waiting for revival for a long time. “We have been using the road since our childhood and witnessed its deterioration over the years. Though we had approached several PWD, GIDA officials, all efforts became futile. We are hoping the project will figure out a perennial solution,” said Vishnu V H, a postgraduate student from Nayarambalam.

After a prolonged delay, the work has been commenced from the Munambam-end. “The department is working on fast-tracking the works. Once the re-tarring is over, we will move on to the construction of medians, footpaths, zebra lines and other components of the project. Installation of bollards at major junctions to prioritise non-motorised transport is also in the pipeline,” said an official.

BEACH ROAD

Along with the renovation of the existing road, residents are also demanding the construction of a beach road by utilising the sediments dredged from backwaters. “As Vypeen-Munambam stretch is outlined with backwaters, dredging for water metro will fetch tonnes of sludge. They can be used to fill the deteriorating banks and develop a scenic road. Besides, a combination of all these projects will attract thousands of tourists as well,” added Aravindan.