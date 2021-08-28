Air guns: Reloaded for attack in Kerala

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Movie Joji starring Fahad Faasil released on OTT platform this year begins with a scene of a person delivering an air gun which was bought through an online shopping portal by a teenage boy. The film depicts the misuse of the air gun in which the protagonist uses it for murdering a family member as the gunshot could be fatal if fired from a close range. Not only in reel life, a couple of incidents that occurred in the state recently also brought the misuse of air guns in real life to the fore.

Last month, at Chengannur in Alappuzha district, a man shot his wife’s live-in boyfriend on his genitals using an air gun. However, his life was saved after he took timely treatment at a nearby hospital. At Kilimanoor in the capital district, a bag containing an air gun, pellets and documents were found abandoned in a KSRTC bus. Though the probe is still going on, the police received information that the gun was used either to threaten people or for defensive purposes. The gun, which does not need any licence, seized from the bag was German made.

At present, a total of 20 armoury shops function in various districts in the state. In addition, there are many online shopping portals which offer air guns and rifles at discounted rates. As per the information received from the sources, the sales of air guns and rifles are quite rampant in the state. If the data of online shopping is counted, then the figure could be huge.

“In our shop, 10 to 12 air guns including rifles are sold, on average, per month. Since the air gun needs no licence, we usually ask the customer to furnish the copy of an identity card. At present. there no restrictions for buying the guns which have .177 caliber or 4.5 millimetre caliber. It can be shot only for a short distance and it is not dangerous too,”said Prince, manager of Twins Armoury, Thiruvananthapuram.

Sajan, owner of Cochin Armoury, Kochi, said around 10 air guns are being sold from his shop on a monthly basis. “There is a high demand for air guns and rifles now. But it is mostly for self-defence since there is an increase in robbery and other criminal activities. It is very rare that people die or cause severe injury with the air guns or rifles,” he said.

In most cases, the air guns are bought for use to frighten wild animals in the high-range areas. “I have been using an air rifle for the past 10 years. It is just for use when we have to confront wild animals during forest trekking. But it is true that some persons misuse the air guns for criminal purposes. If we use them for the right purpose, these weapons are very useful. It is based on who uses it or for what purpose,” said Mathew John , a rubber planter who lives in Vithura.

Strict actions

K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, DIG ( south zone), told TNIE that police will carry out monthly verification of all armoury shops. If anything is found illegal, prompt action will be taken accordingly.“We have come across a few incidents in which air pistol were used to show off and threatening. Air guns are also used for target practice. The new rules say manufacturing, selling and buying air rifles will require specific licence under the Arms Act.

A licence will be required for any air rifle generating more than 20 joules (kilocalories) of energy. Air guns of .177 caliber — the standard caliber or bore for all national and international competitions — will still not need licence. However, the restriction on energy (20 joules) will apply to these as well. So, you can still buy an air gun with .177 caliber and less than 20 joules of energy without licence. But all air rifles of bigger caliber such as .22 (5.5mm) have been brought under the licence regime and the restrictions will apply,” he said.

CHANCES OF MISUSE

Criminologist James Vadakumcherry says, an air pistol fired from close range can kill enemies and it does not require a licence. “It is not very costly compared to pistols that require licence. The easy availability of air pistols in Kerala encourages many to possess them without any difficulty. Moreover, ours is a state which is notorious for investment frauds. If a fraud requires the services of goons, an air pistol will be enough to threaten his/her victims. Vehicle thefts in Kerala have a national network and need the services of goons. The hooch or spirit flowing into Kerala is again a fertile area for goons. So, the air guns could be used for illegal activities too. Together with a licensed pistol, air guns are a very powerful weapon to frighten people,” he said.