Blackmailing of woman: Two nabbed

KOCHI: The police on Friday arrested two persons who tried to fleece money from a woman after blackmailing her that they were in possession of her nude photos. The two were nabbed by a special team after police laid a trap with the help of woman.

The arrested were Prabhin, 25, of Marayamangalam, Palakkad, and Sudharman, 31, of Meeparathupadi, Vengola. The police said the accused contacted the woman, who was running a beauty parlour, by finding her number on Google.

They threatened her saying they would release her nude pics on social media if she refused to pay Rs 10 lakh. They demanded immediate payment of Rs 30,000. Based on a complaint, rural police chief K Karthick formed a special team to trap the accused.