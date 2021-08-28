G memorial all set to be a reality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The many obstacles for the memorial of poet G Sankara Kurup are slowly clearing, according to the officials at the city corporation. If paperwork moves smoothly, the 3,100-sqft-memorial will come up in 25 cents area near the High Court. A state-level technical committee has approved the proposal and agreed to the construction, keeping the project as part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut).

The proposal by architect Gopakumar of Kumar Group Total Designers was approved for the project. Instead of erecting a statue of the poet, the architect decided to make a public space with components like an art gallery, a sound museum to enjoy his poems, an open-air theatre for poem recital, a history garden with vertical plaques carrying his story and a tranquillity space with a replica of a flute hung by steel wires representing his famous poem Odakkuzhal. This space can be used for yoga and meditation.

The total built-up area is one-third of the property size, leaving space for a mini forest. This memorial gives an insight into the great poems of Sankara Kurup. The total cost of the project is estimated at `3 crore. `1.8 crore will be used from Amrut while `50 lakh has already been approved from the people’s plan fund. The corporation will mobilise the remaining `70 lakh.

