Govt support for mothers of kids with special needs

KOCHI: The department of social justice has come up with a plan to support the mothers of intellectually challenged persons. The project ‘Snehayanam’ has called for applications from eligible mothers who have a licence to ride an auto-rickshaw.

The deadline to submit applications will end this month. According to officials, the project has not evoked much responses in Ernakulam district. They hope it might improve in the coming days and will be able to shortlist the most eligible candidates. “The project is currently on a pilot basis and we are planning to provide the benefit to only two people from each district. Once the project becomes successful, this number might increase. There is a lack of awareness among the public about these projects,” said Subair K K, district social justice officer.

The initiative ‘Snehayanam’ provides electric auto-rickshaws free of cost to mothers of persons with disabilities who suffer financially. This scheme would provide a means of livelihood for such beneficiaries.

Eligibility criteria:

Mothers of PwDs covered under the National Trust Act (NTA) will be eligible to apply under this scheme

Applicants must belong to BPL category who do not have a source of steady income

Widowed/legally divorced/ wives abandoned by husbands are eligible to apply under this scheme

Beneficiaries must possess a valid 3-wheeler licence

The age limit of applicants has to be 55 years or below

The tax and insurance for the vehicles will have to be borne by the beneficiary