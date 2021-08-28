STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt support for mothers of kids with special needs

The deadline to submit applications will end this month. 

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: The department of social justice has come up with a plan to support the mothers of intellectually challenged persons. The project ‘Snehayanam’ has called for applications from eligible mothers who have a licence to ride an auto-rickshaw.

The deadline to submit applications will end this month. According to officials, the project has not evoked much responses in  Ernakulam district. They hope it might improve in the coming days and will be able to shortlist the most eligible candidates. “The project is currently on a pilot basis and we are planning to provide the benefit to only two people from each district. Once the project becomes successful, this number might increase. There is a lack of awareness among the public about these projects,” said Subair K K, district social justice officer.

 Snehayanam
The initiative ‘Snehayanam’ provides electric auto-rickshaws free of cost to mothers of persons with disabilities who suffer financially. This scheme would provide a means of livelihood for such beneficiaries.
Eligibility criteria:
Mothers of PwDs covered under the National Trust Act (NTA) will be eligible to apply under this scheme
Applicants must belong to BPL category who do not have a source of steady income
Widowed/legally divorced/ wives abandoned by husbands are eligible to apply under this scheme
Beneficiaries must possess a valid 3-wheeler licence
The age limit of applicants has to be 55 years or below
The tax and insurance for the vehicles will have to be borne by the beneficiary

Comments

