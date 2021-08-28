Thrikkakara chairperson arrives with police escort, Opposition locks door

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes unfolded in Thrikkakara municipality on Friday when the LDF-led opposition blocked the chairperson from entering the council hall where a meeting to discuss the peoples-plan programme was scheduled.

The opposition blocked the entry of chairperson Ajitha Thankappan protesting the ‘Onakkodi’ incident in which she gave Rs 10,000 along with Onakkodi to the councillors. Though the District Congress Committee has given her a clean chit, the opposition continues to stage protests against the chairperson.

The police escorted the chairperson as she arrived to chair the council meeting. The opposition staged a sit-in and locked the door of the council hall to prevent the chairperson from holding the meeting. However, the opposition’s efforts to disrupt the council proceedings ended in vain as the ruling front decided to hold the council meeting in the chairperson’s cabin.

The UDF councillors gathered in her chamber and started the council meeting. Meanwhile, the opposition came out against the ruling front alleging that the council meeting was not legal as it was conducted in the absence of the secretary, who is responsible for recording the minutes of the council.

“A vigilance enquiry is pending against the chairperson. How can she convene a council meeting at this juncture? A corrupt leader is ineligible to lead a council,” said a CPM councillor demanding her resignation.

Later, Ajitha told reporters the meeting was convened to discuss fund disbursal under the People’s Plan Programme. “The opposition’s allegations are baseless. The council meeting was conducted following all legal procedures. Since the secretary was on leave following a health issue, the assistant executive engineer was in charge of proceedings and he was present during the meeting,” Ajitha said.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau inspected the municipality on Friday. It is learnt that vigilance officers examined the CCTV visuals to verify whether the chairperson had given Rs 10,000 along with Onakkodi to the councillors.