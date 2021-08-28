Unknown wild animal kills three goats in Poothrikka

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An unidentified wild animal killed three goats, including two three-month-old kids, at Choikaramukal in Poothrikka panchayat near Kolenchery on Thursday night. According to Alice Jose, the owner, it was raining heavily on Thursday night and she didn’t hear the goats bleating.

On Friday morning she found the carcasses of the goats on the courtyard. The wooden shed in which the goats were kept was broken and the carcass of one of the goats was partially eaten. A team of officers from the Animal Husbandry Department visited the spot and alerted the forest department. Senior veterinary surgeons Dr Eldo Varghese and Dr Asha Paul conducted the postmortem examination.

Wildlife expert Dr Sugathan said the photos of the pugmarks indicated that it would be a wild dog which strayed from the pack. Kothamangalam range officer P K Thampi said the forest department is planning to install camera traps in the area to track the animal.