Webinar on Indo-Pacific security 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India and the United States should try to enhance the maritime security framework in the Indo-Pacific region as their strategic interests are aligning like never before, said maritime subject-matter experts during a webinar that discussed “Indo-Pacific Strategy: Reimagining the Maritime Outlook” on Thursday.

The webinar, organised by the Centre for Public policy Research, a Kochi-based think tank, in collaboration with the US Consulate General in Chennai, deliberated on how India and the US can align their strategic and economic interests in the Indo-Pacific region to ensure peace and stability.

Anne Lee Seshadri, Public Affairs Officer at the US Consulate General, highlighted the shared vision of both countries. She added that there are few diplomatic relationships in the world more vital than the one between India and the US.

