20 thefts at migrant camps in Muvattupuzha in last two months

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A series of thefts at migrant camps in Muvattupuzha is the latest headache faced by the police in the region, which has a sizeable number of migrant workers. The magnitude of the problem can be gauged from the fact that not less than 20 such incidents —including a spate of them since last Saturday — have been reported in the region over the past two months.

The victims include a West Bengal native, who had set an example by returning a lost gold chain weighing 8.5 sovereigns to its owner. Also, five persons lost mobile phones and other valuables from their camps on Thiruvonam day on Saturday. Money, as well as mobile phones, were lost when the thieves broke into a camp housing workers from West Bengal at Randattinkara on Saturday. Several migrant workers live with their families at Muvattupuzha near Perumbavoor, which has the biggest concentration of migrant workers in the state.

Local residents said the silent nature of the migrant workers who mind their own business makes them sitting ducks for the thugs. On losing their mobile phones, they are unable to communicate with their family members or even the employers, said a police officer. According to the police, it seems those who are aware of the layout of the camps are behind the thefts. However, the police are also investigating the possible involvement of local people or even some of the migrants themselves in the incident.